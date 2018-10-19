TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners have approved a new member to the Capital Improvement Board.
That's the board overseeing the convention center project.
Boo Lloyd was appointed to the board.
Lloyd owns Crossroads Cafe and The Corner Grind in downtown Terre Haute.
Lloyd joins Mayor Duke Bennett, Steve Witt, and Greg Gibson on the CIB.
Related Content
- Commissioners add new member to Capital Improvement Board
- As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
- Vigo County Commissioner talks about opioid lawsuit
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again
- One announces run for Vigo County Commissioner, current Commissioner announces he wont seek re-election
- Recent rain improves area crops
- Lucky Charms adds new unicorn marshmallow
- Crime Stoppers adds section for runaway children
- Vigo Co. Commissioners responding to community concerns over jail
Scroll for more content...