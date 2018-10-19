Clear

Commissioners add new member to Capital Improvement Board

Vigo County Commissioners have approved a new member to the Capital Improvement Board.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners have approved a new member to the Capital Improvement Board.

That's the board overseeing the convention center project.

Boo Lloyd was appointed to the board.

Lloyd owns Crossroads Cafe and The Corner Grind in downtown Terre Haute.

Lloyd joins Mayor Duke Bennett, Steve Witt, and Greg Gibson on the CIB.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

Image

A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Image

Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew