Commissioner says Vigo County Annex building is structurally safe as firm investigates sinking problem

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We first told you on Tuesday about issues with the Vigo County Annex building.

An engineering firm is set to investigate why the north side of the county building is sinking.

On Wednesday, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted what he is calling a clarification on social media.

Switzer says the building is structurally safe. He goes on to say the pillar on the northeast corner of the canopy has a drainage issue. That issue is causing it to sink.

He says they want to get that repaired while also remodeling the entrance and adding upgrades to the building.

Vigo County Commissioners approved a contract for $75,000 with the firm RQAW. This firm will investigate why the building is sinking. It will also design a new entrance to the building.