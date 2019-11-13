Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coming up at 6:00: The Journey to Justice - the long road to answers

The disturbing news sparked fear among the usually quiet campus...and it would be 47-years before police got their break.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pam Milam was an Indiana State University student. She was murdered in 1972.

But the question of who did it would go unanswered for decades. The ISU sophomore was found bound and gagged in the trunk of her car.

LINK | THE JOURNEY TO JUSTICE: PART ONE

The disturbing news sparked fear among the usually quiet campus...and it would be 47-years before police got their break.

One that some say they didn't think they would live to see.

"I really didn't want that to happen, but I also knew there was a possibility that I would, and my family would be among the thousands...millions of people in the world who don't have answers," Pam's sister, Sheila 'Sam' Milam told us.

But they have answers and it was thanks to a local police chief.

Coming up at 6:00 on News 10, Alia Blackburn will have part two of her special report: The Journey to Justice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clear and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews investigate serious Vigo County electrical issue

Image

'You're giving back to people, who gave to you,' Participants share their experience sleeping in ten

Image

Home damaged by overnight fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -7 High: 31

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Linton Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS-West Vigo basketball

Image

Rose-HUlman Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted