Coming up at 6:00: The Journey to Justice - the long road to answers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pam Milam was an Indiana State University student. She was murdered in 1972.

But the question of who did it would go unanswered for decades. The ISU sophomore was found bound and gagged in the trunk of her car.

The disturbing news sparked fear among the usually quiet campus...and it would be 47-years before police got their break.

One that some say they didn't think they would live to see.

"I really didn't want that to happen, but I also knew there was a possibility that I would, and my family would be among the thousands...millions of people in the world who don't have answers," Pam's sister, Sheila 'Sam' Milam told us.

But they have answers and it was thanks to a local police chief.

