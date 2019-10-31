PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - In part one of our special report, FTD: Beyond the Reflection, we introduced you to Kara Kirby.
She is only 30-years-old and lives with Frontotemporal Dementia or FTD.
The Kirby family can't change Kara's diagnosis, but what they can do is raise awareness.
Correct diagnosis is critical...and with FTD, time works against you.
LINK | FTD: BEYOND THE REFLECTION PART 1
"I don't want Kara to have suffered through this and not something good come from it," Kara's mom, Dawn said.
As you can imagine, the disease takes an enormous toll on caregivers.
Coming up on News 10 at 6:00, find out what gives her parents strength as they continue on this uncharted journey.
Related Content
- FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
- Coming up at 6:00 - FTD: Beyond the Reflection
- Coming up at 6:00 - FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
- Vigo County courthouse murals reflect 200 years of county history
- Family of Olson reflect on his life with community help
- Hulman George laid to rest, 500 winner reflects
- Vigo County reflects on voter turnout for 2018 midterm election
- Locals reflect on first year of having Sunday alcohol sales
- Vietnam Veteran reflects on what memorial day means for him
- Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival