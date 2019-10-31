Coming up at 6:00 - FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - In part one of our special report, FTD: Beyond the Reflection, we introduced you to Kara Kirby.

She is only 30-years-old and lives with Frontotemporal Dementia or FTD.

The Kirby family can't change Kara's diagnosis, but what they can do is raise awareness.

Correct diagnosis is critical...and with FTD, time works against you.

LINK | FTD: BEYOND THE REFLECTION PART 1

"I don't want Kara to have suffered through this and not something good come from it," Kara's mom, Dawn said.

As you can imagine, the disease takes an enormous toll on caregivers.

