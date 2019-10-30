Clear

Coming up at 6:00 - FTD: Beyond the Reflection

At 6:00 on News 10, we will zero-in on a type of dementia that impacts younger adults...adults in their prime. When they have kids, careers, busy and active lives.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A segment that aired on 60 Minutes trigged a special report News 10's Susan Dinkel took on.

She will introduce you to Kara Kirby. She's just 30 - and lives with Frontotemporal Dementia...or FTD.

"I really want people to understand that if you have a family member who all of the sudden their personality, their behaviors change...that's what FTD effects," Kara's mother, Dawn told us.

At 6:00, you'll meet Kara. You'll hear about her diagnosis and see how she is doing today.

