Coming up at 6: The Journey to Justice Part 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a bizarre crime that haunted the campus of Indiana State University.

19-year-old Pam Milam was a sophomore at ISU, studying to be a teacher.

That all changed in September of 1972. Her body was found, bound and gagged, in the trunk of her car.

It was a disturbing crime that still shakes many...nearly 50 years later.

It wouldn't be until earlier this year when police cracked the case. 47 years later and decades worth of answers are finally starting to surface.

