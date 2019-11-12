Clear
Coming up at 6: The Journey to Justice Part 1

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a bizarre crime that haunted the campus of Indiana State University.

19-year-old Pam Milam was a sophomore at ISU, studying to be a teacher.

That all changed in September of 1972. Her body was found, bound and gagged, in the trunk of her car.

It was a disturbing crime that still shakes many...nearly 50 years later.

It wouldn't be until earlier this year when police cracked the case. 47 years later and decades worth of answers are finally starting to surface.

Coming up at 6:00 on News 10, Alia Blackburn will have part one of her special report 'The Journey to Justice.'

