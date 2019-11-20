TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The season for giving continues. News 10 has teamed up with Chances and Services for Youth for the annual Bikes for Tykes drive.
$85 will buy a helmet and a bike for a kid who may not get anything for Christmas.
On Friday, you can stop by our studio and make a donation.
From 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. we will be in front of our station at 800 Ohio Street in downtown Terre Haute taking your donations.
You can also donate online right here.
Related Content
- Coming up on Friday: CASY and WTHI team up for Bikes for Tykes drive
- Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes
- Bikes for Tykes fundraiser set for Friday
- Community comes together for 20th Bikes for Tykes assembly day
- Bikes for Tykes receives big donations
- Parking Lot Party benefits Bikes for Tykes
- Local restaurant raises money for Bikes For Tykes program
- Bikes for Tykes drive set to help get local children in need bicycles
- 30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morning
- WTHI-TV's History
Scroll for more content...