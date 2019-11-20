Coming up on Friday: CASY and WTHI team up for Bikes for Tykes drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The season for giving continues. News 10 has teamed up with Chances and Services for Youth for the annual Bikes for Tykes drive.

$85 will buy a helmet and a bike for a kid who may not get anything for Christmas.

On Friday, you can stop by our studio and make a donation.

From 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. we will be in front of our station at 800 Ohio Street in downtown Terre Haute taking your donations.

You can also donate online right here.