Clear

Coming together to fight hunger in Brazil

People in Brazil, Indiana came together on Monday night to fight hunger.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Brazil, Indiana came together on Monday night to fight hunger.

City leaders invited students from Wabash College to help in that mission.

Students put together a project to help the community better understand poverty.

They also worked with leaders to come up with a long-term service.

Organizers say there are currently a lot of short-term programs that help people in need, but now they want to make the short-term programs a community fixture.

"We hope that generates a community response that leads to meaningful change for Brazil and Clay County overall," Nathan Gray, from Wabash College, said.

The students will take ideas from the meeting and put them into a report.

They are working to give the results to communities all over Indiana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

Image

Christmas in the Park at Deming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder