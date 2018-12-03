Coming together to fight hunger in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Brazil, Indiana came together on Monday night to fight hunger.

City leaders invited students from Wabash College to help in that mission.

Students put together a project to help the community better understand poverty.

They also worked with leaders to come up with a long-term service.

Organizers say there are currently a lot of short-term programs that help people in need, but now they want to make the short-term programs a community fixture.

"We hope that generates a community response that leads to meaningful change for Brazil and Clay County overall," Nathan Gray, from Wabash College, said.

The students will take ideas from the meeting and put them into a report.

They are working to give the results to communities all over Indiana.