‘Come on people! We're gonna lose America!’ Some express concerns over Vigo County Schools mask mandate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked the first day of masking for all students in the Vigo County School Corporation.

The school board voted Monday to extend the policy to older students.

The new mask mandate is certainly causing some conversation.

Tuesday outside the Vigo County School Corporation, it is much calmer than it was Monday.

On Monday, News 10 brought you some initial reactions from parents, students and officials.

Even though the new mandate is in effect, there are still concerns among parents.

As parents express their concerns with the new mask mandate, not all of them feel their voices are being heard

Sergeant Matthew Harvey is a veteran, father of four and was not allowed to go into last night's meeting, because he did not want to wear a mask.

"I try to come in and express my first amendment rights, but they were violated because of some policy that does not supersede the constitution of the United States," said Harvey.

One student says he does not feel this way.

Nathan Hawkins is a junior at Terre Haute South. He believes the only way for everyone to stay in school is to mask up.

"Science has shown that masking does work and I think it's the only way we're gonna keep students from going back to e-learning like last year, which nobody enjoyed," said Hawkins.

School officials say they see the wants of their students.

They say nothing is changing from what normally happens in the classroom.

"It's just a small change. They were masking up in school. The only time they could remove it was in forward-facing instruction. Which, with all the collaborative instruction that happens in our buildings, they were masked most of the day anyway," said Bill Riley, Vigo County Schools' communications director.

That is not enough to convince some parents.

Harvey says he thinks actions like these are harmful to our country and community.

"Everyone's all scared...You're giving up the liberties. It's not what it was a year ago. Come on people! We're gonna lose America!" said Harvey.

Last night the board said they will no longer be updating the plan every two weeks.

Governor Holcomb has an executive order in place right now.

The order says masked students do not have to quarantine.

However, if not renewed, this order expires at the end of September.

Vigo County School Corporation leaders say they will reevaluate the policy at the end of the month if needed.