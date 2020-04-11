Clear

Combined 111 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana and Illinois

Indiana and Illinois state health department officials have announced a combined 111 new COVID-19 deaths.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana and Illinois state health department officials have announced a combined 111 new COVID-19 deaths. Case numbers were updated Saturday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health there are now 19,180 cases and 677 deaths.

There are 7,435 cases and 330 deaths in the Hoosier state according to the Indiana Stata Department of Health.

ISDH is launching a new free drive-thru testing service in four cities. Those cities are Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary and Sellersburg.

