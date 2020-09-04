Colts to allow 2,500 fans at season opener

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts today will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

But the Colts will not operate their Touchdown Town outside the stadium until further notice.

Colts staff will meet with local health officials as early as next week to discuss capacity for future games.

“Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on game day,” said Pete Ward, the team’s COO. “We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic.”

Next week, the team will release specific health and safety procedures for 2020 home games, which also will include requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days.