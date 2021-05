INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are on sale for the first-ever 17 game season of the NFL.

Many Indianapolis Colts fans took note and already bought their tickets. Officials with the organization say sales this year are off to a great start.

They believe fans are tired of watching the games from home.

The Colts organization and fans alike are ready to get back to the in-person experience.

