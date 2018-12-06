Colts mascot Blue stops by local middle school

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Colts mascot visited local students on Thursday.
Blue stopped by Sullivan Middle School.
While he was there, he revealed his true self to the students.
This year is the first time for the reveal.
It is all part of the Choose Love Program.
The message focuses on the importance of choosing love over judgment and bullying.
