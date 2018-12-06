Clear

Colts mascot Blue stops by local middle school

While he was there, he revealed his true self to the students.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 6:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Colts mascot visited local students on Thursday.

Blue stopped by Sullivan Middle School.

This year is the first time for the reveal.

It is all part of the Choose Love Program.

The message focuses on the importance of choosing love over judgment and bullying.

