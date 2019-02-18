Clear

#ColtonStrong family speaks out for national Heart Health month

A local family wants to use a tragedy to help others. It's just in time for American Heart Month. We've introduced you to Colton Murray before. He's the little boy who fought one tough battle.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

We've introduced you to Colton Murray before. He's the little boy who fought one tough battle. 

Colton had down syndrome and rare heart defects at birth. At just three weeks old, Colton had his first open heart surgery. Doctors say he had Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome and Tricuspid Atresia. Both are heart defects that restricted blood flow to Colton's heart, leaving it underdeveloped.

Colton inspired an entire movement called #ColtonStrong.

For Kim and Matt Murray, Colton's parents, the road was unclear. They spent a lot of time of time at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Colton lost his fight in December of 2017. 

"They're {Riley Hospital for Children} the reason that we could do it," said Kim Murray, Colton's Mom. "They're the reason that he lived so long."

The Murrays say their hope is to help families going through similar situations feel brave in months to come. 

"Be happy and take it one day at time. Life is short, enjoy the small things," Kim Murray said. "Have patience, a lot of patience," Matt Murray, Colton's Dad said. 

Colton continues to move mountains. You can follow along on Facebook. His parents have created a #ColtonStrong page.

