Color run held to bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes

A local family held the color run to help share their son's story and bring awareness to the disease.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is working to bring awareness to a disease many people battle every day.

There was a color run to help raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes in Terre Haute Saturday.

Braylon McConnaughey is a student in Terre Haute.

Earlier this year, he found out he had Type 1 diabetes.

He nearly died before getting his diagnosis.

Now, his family is sharing his story to raise awareness.

That's why they held the color run at Ouabache Elementary School Saturday morning.

People of all ages participated in the event.

Braylon's mother said people often confuse Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

"Type 1 there's no cure. You have to have insulin every single day. Everything you eat you have to have an insulin shot, and there's a 24 hour acting that you get every evening, so Braylon can get up to 12 shots a day," said Kelly Hedges.

All of the money raised from the color run will benefit the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation.

