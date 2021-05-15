Colonial fair goes back in time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At the Vigo county conservation club, folks got a chance to step back into the time period of the 1700s through 1812.

Folks got the chance to learn about the settlements of that time.

There were military reenactments and food demonstrations.

Organizers say it's important to know about your history.

"But if we don't know where we came from we're not really 100 percent sure where we're going. The weapons that we have were military weapons of the time of the 1700s. They were all equal," says Ron Turner event coordinator.

This event will be going on tomorrow as well from 9am to 5pm.

They are already planning the next one for 20-22.