Colon screenings down amid pandemic, awareness month draws attention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Colon Cancer is the third most common cancer in men and in women.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to draw attention to the issue, but this year is even more important. Health officials are urging people to get screened as preventative care has been down in the pandemic.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma is a board certified gastroenterologist in the Terre Haute area. He's helping people understand Colon health with a unique tool - a giant inflatable Colon. People can walk through it to learn how the organ works and signs there may be a problem.

"People don't get checked. They're shy. They don't feel comfortable. They put it off. We want to make sure people feel comfortable taking about this stuff," said Dr. Sharma. He adds that Colon Cancer can be genetic, but it can be prevented with proper checks.

The CDC says people age 50 to 75 should get screened. According to the CDC, "Colorectal cancer almost always develops from precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) in the colon or rectum. Screening tests can find precancerous polyps, so that they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best."

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance wants to get 10,000 people to take the screening pledge this month. The pledge connects signers with resources and reminders to get screened for colorectal cancer.