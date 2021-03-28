Colon cancer survivors shares her story

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts say early detection is critical in the fight against colon cancer.

We are coming to the end of Colon cancer awareness month.

News 10 spoke with a Terre Haute woman who survived the deadly disease.

She says she's grateful to be alive.

Kim Jones was diagnosed with colon cancer in March of last year, which was also the start of the pandemic.

Jones says she went to the doctor for a routine check-up.

That led to her stage 2 colon cancer diagnosis.

She went through chemo and radiation for months.

In July, doctors told her she was lucky because she beat the cancer.

Now, she's an advocate for people getting a colonoscopy.

"You could be saving your life. I've had family members go and get their colonoscopy done and they've come back fine. If I could inspire one person to get their colonoscopy whether it's the month of March cause it's awareness month go get it anytime," says colon cancer survivor Kim Jones.

Jones has to go for annual checkups for the next 5-years.

Experts say you should get a colonoscopy at age 50 or sooner depending on your family history.