Colombia Home Products announces it will close

TERRE HAUTE. Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute plant has announced it will close later this year.

News 10 received a copy of a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

It's from Mike Vastag, the Terre Haute plant manager of Colombia Home Products.

In the letter, he indicates the company is closing the plant and layoffs of 82 workers will begin on December 1st.

