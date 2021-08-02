Collett Park backyard hosts vendor fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four vendors-including a ceramics maker, a tie-dye tent, a clay jewelry creator, and a wood-worker set up shop in one local Collett Park backyard.

Kara Lovell, a high-school art teacher, spends her summers hosting events like this.

Lovell thinks people are beginning to enjoy some normalcy in the art community.

She says although they can't have huge events like they usually do,

they can still have covid-safe art fairs in town.

"When you shop here, it directly impacts the community that we're in."

If you want to support local vendors, The Wildflower Market is hitting the fairgrounds in late August.