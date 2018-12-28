Collett Park Pavilion receiving roofing upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic part of Terre Haute is getting an upgrade.
Crews have been working on the Collett Park Pavilion.
The Terre Haute Parks Department told us the work will last about 10 days.
The total project cost is a little more than $52,000.
