Here's how some colleges are dealing with the COVID-19 vaccine

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges across the country are already preparing for students to return in the fall. Colleges are now faced with the decision of if they are going to make their students and staff get vaccinated.

Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman have decided they will encourage their students and staff to get vaccinated, but won't require it.

The University of Illinois will require its students to get vaccinated, but not staff. They will also make their students submit proof that they have been vaccinated.

Indiana University will require its students to get vaccinated; however, they will not make them submit proof of vaccination. Several students at Indiana University have filed a lawsuit against the University.

James Bopp Jr, the attorney representing the students, says they want to be able to have a say in what goes into their body. "These students are over 18-years-old and have the right to make this decision for themselves," said Bopp