College students with a disability may soon see some student debt relief

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Department of Education recently announced they're canceling student loan debt for borrowers with severe disabilities. This was efforted by President Biden. The U.S. Department of Education says its waiving 5.8 billion dollars total for more than 300,000 people.

Andrea Reed is a college graduate that was born and raised in Terre Haute. She was born with a disability.

"I have a spinal deformity called Scheuermann's Kyphosis."

She says it's like a cousin to scoliosis, resulting in her having a humpback.

"When I hit puberty the vertebra in my spine started instead of growing normal formed a wedge shape which caused me to bend over at more than a 90-degree angle and I had my spine fused in 2009."

Reed says this caused challenges for her when she went to college.

"It almost stopped me from graduating college. I was already in college when I had to have surgery. I took a break but I pushed myself to finish because I wanted my kids to know I didn't quit."

She says she's been a part of several programs before that aided her in student loan relief because of her disability. Now she is debt-free.

"I was able to go through that program prior to Biden even taking office."

But many others aren't as lucky, according to CBS officials Americans currently owe more than 1.6 trillion in debt.

"It's outrageous we have the highest cost of college and secondary education in the world. It's crazy, it's unnecessary."