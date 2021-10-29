College students participate in mock disaster

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College got a chance to practice responding to disasters.

The mock disaster helped senior nursing students visualize what could happen when they're out on the job. The drill displayed the aftermath of a wind storm and debris falling into a group of spectators at a sporting event. Actors layed in the grass and in the woods. The nursing students had to come and assess their injuries. The nursing instructor says it's important to practice these emergency situations.

"Experience in a safe environment what could be a very tense and stressful situation and also use all the skills they've developed in nursing so far, triaging patients treating patients so it's kind of an exciting event for these students," says nursing instructor Andy Delnat.

The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency also attended the event.