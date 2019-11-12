TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some college students worked to raise money for a local organization.
The Division of Student Affairs at ISU hosted a Bowl-a-Thon.
All of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.
They hoped to raise $65,000.
Related Content
- College students hit the lanes for Habitat for Humanity
- Craft Beer Festival benefits Habitat for Humanity
- Community Spotlight: Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity
- ISU donates money from home opener to Habitat for Humanity
- Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on 71st new house
- Raccoon Lake holds fish habitat volunteer day
- Habitat Restore hosting event to help community
- Students take part in College Career Day
- People hit the lanes for a good cause
- Improving Fish Habitats in a Sullivan County Lake
Scroll for more content...