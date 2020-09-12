College students at SMWC finally got their ring ceremony

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - A ceremony that was supposed to happen back in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus, was able to proceed Saturday.

Saint Mary of the Woods College hosted its 98th ring ceremony.

When an undergradute gets this ring it symbolizes motivation to continue academic achievement.

When someone who is graduating has it, it shows they are forever connected to the woods.

This happened in the Sunken Gardens in front of Le Fer Hall.

Normally, the ceremony is held at the Church of Immaculate Conception on campus but because of COVID-19, that building is not open to the public.

"When we received approval from both the college of administration and the county health department based on all the protocols that we were gonna follow for the event it was a huge sigh of relief," said Catherine Saunders the Associate Vice President of Advancement.

60 of the 93 eligible recipients got their rings Saturday.