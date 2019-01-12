Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

College organization offers shelter to apartment fire victims

A local college organization is looking to help students impacted by a local apartment complex fire.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college organization is looking to help students impacted by a local apartment complex fire.

A fire damaged several apartments in the Sycamore Place Apartments on Friday. Fire officials told us "6" of "14" apartments received damage.

One witness told us a dog died in the fire. Terre Haute's Fire Chief said some tenants lost all of their belongings.

Witness Camilla Decosta shared, "Then we heard them yell, 'Fire department, open up.' Then we were scared. So we all ran outside, looked up, and the whole upper half of her apartment was just bursting up in flames."

Fire officials tell News 10 this was an electrical fire.

Indiana State University Residential Life posted on its Facebook page.

It said, “We're opening our doors to any students affected by this fire. Come in to our office between Burford and Erickson Hall and we'll find a temporary spot for you. You can also contact the Dean of Students office for support!”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Snowy Saturday, with hazardous conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

Image

Government sticks to Fennell payment findings

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana