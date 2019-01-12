College organization offers shelter to apartment fire victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college organization is looking to help students impacted by a local apartment complex fire.

A fire damaged several apartments in the Sycamore Place Apartments on Friday. Fire officials told us "6" of "14" apartments received damage.

One witness told us a dog died in the fire. Terre Haute's Fire Chief said some tenants lost all of their belongings.

Witness Camilla Decosta shared, "Then we heard them yell, 'Fire department, open up.' Then we were scared. So we all ran outside, looked up, and the whole upper half of her apartment was just bursting up in flames."

Fire officials tell News 10 this was an electrical fire.

Indiana State University Residential Life posted on its Facebook page.

It said, “We're opening our doors to any students affected by this fire. Come in to our office between Burford and Erickson Hall and we'll find a temporary spot for you. You can also contact the Dean of Students office for support!”