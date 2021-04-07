Vigo County college holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many colleges are taking steps to help increase the population of vaccinated adults.

Two clinics took place in Vigo County on Wednesday.

Day one of three of Saint Mary's vaccine clinic happened on Wednesday. Students and staff received their first dose of the Pfizer shot.

Associate vice president Aimee Janssen-Robinson tells me that students on campus were both excited and relieved to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot.

"Mostly they were ecstatic to get their vaccine before they were able to go home for the summer especially our seniors who may not be returning home but going to a new home so having to navigate that once they got there but they'll be able to head to their new adventures having their covid vaccine and ready to roll," says Janssen-Robinson.

Sophomore Laurel Staub says she jumped at the chance to get the vaccine.

"I just don't want to have to worry about if every time I have a cough or something if I have it or not. I just don't want to have to worry about it anymore ya' know," Staub told us.

She also talked about what motivated her to get the vaccine.

"I was just kinda tired of feeling scared all the time so I just thought it was the right thing to do. I don't know it was like safe enough you know the vaccine came out really soon but I think it's safe to get it."

Janssen-Robinson says they just wanted to make sure it was easily accessible for all students to be able to get it.

"It's here in their residence hall where it's convenient to them to just pop in and get that vaccine and not have to travel somewhere for it."

Their second dose is scheduled to happen in three weeks. It will be held on campus again.

If students missed Wednesday's clinic, they can get the first dose Thursday or Friday.