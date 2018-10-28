TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sunday was college goal Sunday!

Advisors from colleges and universities from around Terre Haute gathered at Ivy Tech Community College.

Over the past 30 years, experts have helped more than 94,000 students file the free application for federal student aid or FAFSA.

"Most families when they leave today have a great sense of satisfaction that they were able to finish the FAFSA, get it submitted and they had good help," Jan Benton, Assistant Director for Financial Aid at Ivy Tech.

Indiana's deadline for FAFSA applications is April 15th.

If you missed the event Sunday you can still reach out to area schools for help filing the application.