Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

College goal Sunday

Students and families got help filing for student financial aid to help pay for college.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sunday was college goal Sunday! 

Advisors from colleges and universities from around Terre Haute gathered at Ivy Tech Community College.

Over the past 30 years, experts have helped more than 94,000 students file the free application for federal student aid or FAFSA. 

"Most families when they leave today have a great sense of satisfaction that they were able to finish the FAFSA, get it submitted and they had good help," Jan Benton, Assistant Director for Financial Aid at Ivy Tech. 

Indiana's deadline for FAFSA applications is April 15th.

If you missed the event Sunday you can still reach out to area schools for help filing the application. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help