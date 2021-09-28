College and Career Fair works to help local high school students find opportunities after graduation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Career and College Fair introduced students to opportunities for after graduation.

It was in an effort to provide high school students with resources and contacts.

The fair took place on Tuesday morning at West Vigo High School. Students were able to stop by different tables where representatives from various organizations discussed what they offer.

Multiple universities attended, including ISU, Ball State, IU, Butler, and more.

The event's ultimate goal was to leave students with a plan to either be enlisted, enrolled, or employed.