College Suit Up event helps students dress for success

Indiana State University partnered with JCPenney for a College Suit Up event Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some area students are starting their job searches on the right foot thanks to some fashion advice.

Students could work with store and university staff to get tips on how to dress for success. They learned how suits should fit and even how to tie a tie.

ISU students got a forty percent discount on the items they bought during the event.

Store General Manager Jen Rolape says another suit up event is November 11th for Ivy Tech students.

