College Goal Sunday set to happen this weekend

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's largest financial aid filing event takes place this weekend. It's called College Goal Sunday.

This is the 31st year for the event.

College students and their families across Indiana can get help with financial aid forms.

That includes the free application for federal student aid or FAFSA.

In Terre Haute, financial experts will be at Ivy Tech from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Students must file by April 15 to be eligible for financial aid.

You'll need to bring last year's income tax paperwork with you.