College Goal Sunday is this weekend - here's what you need to know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Coming up this Sunday, help will be available for students needing to fill out their forms for college financial aid.

College Goal Sunday will be held at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.

People will be on hand to help students apply for financial aid and any other assistance they may be able to get.

Over the last couple of years, the event has been offered virtually. Now it has returned to in-person.

Some of the items you'll need to be with you include:

Completed IRS 10-40 tax return

W-2 forms

2020 income and benefit information

