College Goal Sunday is a week away, here's what you need to know

The annual event will be online this year. Experts will hold sessions in "Zoom Rooms"

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

IN INDIANA, (WTHI)- Education experts want you to score big when it comes to college financial aid.

Applying for college financial aid can seem like a dreadful process, but financial aid experts say it doesn't have to be.

Students who have benefited from financial aid, like Indiana State University senior Divine Triplett, said everyone should fill out the free application for federal student aid. It's also known as FAFSA.

"College can be very expensive so this is a service that provides students with additional help, for students who are struggling who want to go to college," said Triplett. 

This year, Ivy Tech Director of Financial Aid, Julie Wonderlin, and volunteers will meet with families in "Zoom Rooms" on October 25th for the virtual College Goal Sunday event. Virtual, of course, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"When people don't know what they're doing, what's going on, it can be a little scary. So, we're there to help walk them through the process and hold their hand as they go through it to help them with any issues they may have," said Wonderlin. 

It's a free service. First, you create a login and password on the FSA website. You can find that here

You'll need your 2019 Tax and Income information from the IRS in hand.

"You don't know what you're going to get until you do it. The FAFSA is the main application to apply for all federal student aid," said Wonderlin. 

Wonderlin also pointed out, millions of dollars are left on the table every year because students may overlook steps. She advises ALL students should take time to complete the form, from undergrad to graduate.

It's a Sunday Triplett said could set you up for future success.

"The financial support definitely helps me focus on school rather than thinking like, how can I be here if I can't afford it," said Triplett. 

Remember, this is October 25th from 2 pm-4 pm. Here's a direct link to the College Goal Sunday page. 

