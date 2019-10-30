College Goal Sunday November 3rd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Education leaders want to make applying for college a little easier. That's with College Goal Sunday!

Financial Aid professionals will be out across the state to help families file the FAFSA. It's required if you want to receive any financial aid.

College goal Sunday is November 3rd at 2 P.M. at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.

You'll need your 2018 tax and income information to file. The process should take about 45 minutes.

The deadline to file for FAFSA is April 15.