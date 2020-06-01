Collection underway for Salvation Army's Back to School supply drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are still some unknowns about school in the fall, but the Salvation Army wants to make sure students have what they need.

The group is collecting supplies for the annual giveaway.

Dorsett Automotive in Terre Haute started collecting supplies on Monday.

The Salvation Army is looking for items like Clorox wipes, pencils, scissors, folders, and notebooks.

Dorsett is collecting backpacks, supplies, and monetary donations through July 3. You also can donate online here or at the Salvation Army office.

The dates and times the supplies will be given out are:

July 7: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm

July 8: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm

July 9: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm, 4 pm – 6 pm

Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days for all adults. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child (Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.) Items given away will depend on donations received.