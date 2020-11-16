Colder weather could cause concern for pets, important reminders from a local shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The colder weather is making its way to the valley, which means some pets are looking to get warm.

Some tend to find that warmth in the hood of a car, it's something the Terre Haute Humane Society is seeing more and more.

"This isn't the first time when its gotten cold out that we've had people, so they'll go up in there and crawl in and you know if you're not careful you could potentially harm or kill a cat that could be in there," said THHS Manager, Sarah Valentine.

News 10 reached out to the THHS after seeing a post on social media involving a cat and a local family.

We were told the family came to the humane society after they heard a meowing in their hood. After searching, they discovered a feral cat inside of the engine.

Staff at THHS say if you're not cautious, this could cause you to get bit or the animal to get scared and away.

Valentine tells us that's why it's important to know how to handle this kind of situation.

Tap your hood or honk your horn before starting an engine.

Never leave pets out in the cold for too long. If it's too cold for you, it's likely too cold for them.

Always report a found or missing animal to a nearby shelter.

Valentine says these small reminders could help save an animal's life.

"It's basically an accident waiting to happen and nobody wants to harm animals in that way. So just taking a few extra seconds to tap your hood or honk your horn to make sure nothing is in there, it's worth that little bit of time to make sure nothing gets hurt," Valentine explained.

To report a missing or found animal, click here.