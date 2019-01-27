Cold weather and your car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The brutal cold means area tow truck drivers are busy.

One driver is sharing tips to ensure you and your family stay safe.

Extreme cold can take a toll on your car.

Killing the battery, freezing the gas lines and lowering the pressure in your tires.

Martin Frost, area tow truck driver said the winter can be a dangerous time for you, your car and service workers.

"Just be careful. It's that simple, but be careful. A lot of guys want to be careless not drivers in general, but everyone seems to want to be careless when they're in a hurry," Frost said. "You can't get in a hurry. You have to slow down you have to take your time."

He said you should always keep jumper cables, an ice scraper, blankets, food and water in your car. Just in case you get stuck.