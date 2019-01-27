Clear

Cold weather and your car

The cold winters of Indiana can have a negative effect on your car. Here are some tips to keep you and your car going through the long months.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The brutal cold means area tow truck drivers are busy.

One driver is sharing tips to ensure you and your family stay safe.

Extreme cold can take a toll on your car.

Killing the battery, freezing the gas lines and lowering the pressure in your tires.

Martin Frost, area tow truck driver said the winter can be a dangerous time for you, your car and service workers.

"Just be careful. It's that simple, but be careful. A lot of guys want to be careless not drivers in general, but everyone seems to want to be careless when they're in a hurry," Frost said. "You can't get in a hurry. You have to slow down you have to take your time."

He said you should always keep jumper cables, an ice scraper, blankets, food and water in your car. Just in case you get stuck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Warm Monday, dangerously cold Tuesday and Wednesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group promotes healthy smiles

Image

Thrift shops respond to popular Netflix show

Image

Wrestling Sectionals

Image

Linton vs. North Knox

Image

Washington vs. Southridge

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Another store in Honey Creek Mall closes for good

Image

Ceremony honors lives lost, remembers lives freed from Nazis

Image

Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program