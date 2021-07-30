Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the warm weather we're dealing with, nothing sounds more refreshing than an ice-cold lemonade.

Thanks to the Vigo County YMCA, people had the chance to enjoy lemonade while also helping kids learn to be entrepreneurs.

Lemonade Day teaches kids how to form a business and what it takes to make it successful.

The kids at YMCA's Camp Horizon set up their own lemonade stand and benefit from the proceeds.

The money goes to buying fun summer things for the kids to enjoy.

Learn more about activities at the YMCA here.