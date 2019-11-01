Cold Weather and the Common Cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are used to the saying "dress warmly outside or you'll catch a cold". Is that true? Does being outside when it's cold actually give you the common cold?

We talked with Nurse Practitioner Ann Monken with Union Hospital to actually see if that ole' wives' tale is true.

Monken usually sees an increase in the common cold and influenza during the colder months of the year.

However, she believes there may not be a direct connection. Monken says "I think cold weather could play a factor and increase the number of common colds. I don't think being cold makes you more likely to get sick but it can weaken your immune system and the influenza virus, in particular, is more readily spread in cooler temperatures."

Monken did say they try to predict our cold and flu season based on Australia's season. She said Australia saw a bad year so Health Officials are encouraging you to get your flu shot and, as always, wash your hands, eat healthily, and stay active.