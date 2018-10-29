Cold Weather Prep For Your Home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures drop, we're always looking for ways to save money on that heating bill.

If you're looking for specific places, you may need to look further than your furnace, and take a look at the windows and doors.

"So you'd be surprised how often we overlook windows and doors, but the main thing you want to do is just make sure that your weather stripping around your doors is not falling apart."

Brandon Pittenger owns Window World of Terre Haute.

He says sometimes, it's the simplest things that make the biggest difference.

"We forget to lock them sometimes. And if you have an older house, that top sash, especially on double hungs will want to just sag down a little bit sometimes, and you might not even notice it, but you might go into a room and feel that it's freezing and low and behold, your windows open."

But sometimes, it's not just inside our homes we should be looking at, but also outside the home.

"Outside the home, you really wanna look for gaps. If you have around your brick mold, or your trim on the outside of your windows, if you have some spaces that are created over time, just take some caulking and seal that up."

Pittenger says by taking action now, you'll be starting next season off on a better foot.

"Depending on how you weatherproof your house, you know, get ready for winter, it's gonna make a big difference on your energy costs. If you don't wanna be spending a lot of money, you're gonna be putting a little more time and effort into the prep of your house before winter hits."

And by doing so, you'll be warm when mother nature comes knocking, and you'll even save a little more on your energy bill.

Window World of Terre Haute: https://www.windowworldterrehaute.com/