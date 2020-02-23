Clear

Coin collectors show off their collections in semi-annual show

The Wabash Valley Coin Club hosted its Semi-Annual Coin and Currency Club show Sunday.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Collectors are showing off their historic collections. 

News 10 stopped by the Wabash Valley Coin Club's Semi-Annual Coin and Currency show Sunday. 

Numismatics, or coin collectors, collect things like coins, medals, tokens, and paper money. But it's really about spreading the love of history.

"Beautiful artwork to it. It really gives the history of the United States because of it. And it's something that people need to look at once in a while to see what the true artwork of those coins were," Marvin Mericle, treasurer of the Wabash Valley Coin Club, said.

There will be another coin club in August. It is free and open to anyone.

If you are interested in joining the club or more events, click here

