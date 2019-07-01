Clear

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

A new business is set to open in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is set to open in downtown Terre Haute.

It's called '5th Street Nutrition.'

It is a smoothie and juice bar that will serve healthy shakes, coffee, and tea.

It is located on 5th and Wabash.

The grand opening date is set for July 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Typically Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

Image

Vigo County leaders to add four new voting locations for fall election

Image

Clinton K9 receives a bullet and stab resistant vest thanks to a donation

Image

Volunteers work to prep fairgrounds ahead of Vigo County Fair

Image

Robinson Hospital for Animals to stay open

Image

'It's pretty scary.... knowing that something like that is in the water,' locals react to CDC warnin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way