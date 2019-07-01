Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is set to open in downtown Terre Haute.
It's called '5th Street Nutrition.'
It is a smoothie and juice bar that will serve healthy shakes, coffee, and tea.
It is located on 5th and Wabash.
The grand opening date is set for July 3.
