Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and talk with local police officers on Wednesday.

Baesler's Market is hosting Coffee With a Cop.

It happens from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Local and state police will be there talking about safety and other topics.

You will also be able to share your concerns about what's happening in your neighborhood.