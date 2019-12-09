Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and talk with local police officers on Wednesday.
Baesler's Market is hosting Coffee With a Cop.
It happens from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Local and state police will be there talking about safety and other topics.
You will also be able to share your concerns about what's happening in your neighborhood.
