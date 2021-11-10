Cockroaches, dead bugs, and gnats - Here's a look at Vigo Co. food inspections for November 1 to November 6

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department food inspections for November 1 to November 6, 2021.

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 920 S 3rd St-(5 Critical, 8 Non-Critical) Opened container of mayonnaise found at room temperature. Hush Puppies and French fries found on countertop at 62F (discarded) Observed green beans in hand wash sink. Observed flour and dried breading in rear hand wash sink. Kitchen hand wash sink found unclean. Soda nozzles found unclean. Green beans cooking on flat top grill in original can.

Hacienda Coyote Grill, 2433 S 3rd St-(4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Dirty spoon and pitcher of water found in hand wash sink. Sanitizer not measured in dishwasher. Bar soda gun and holder observed with accumulated pink debris. Observed both dead and live insects in kitchen and bar area.

La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft Harrison Rd-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No certified food manager on staff. Hand wash sink on grill/make line found blocked. Several items in walk in cooler found at 47-51F should be 41F or less.

Country Mark, 9950 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Milk in walk in cooler found at 55F should be 41F or less. Hot items in hot holding box not marked with time to discard.

Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles and ice chute observed with black debris. Prep table cheese container found with blue tape to cover cracked/broken edge.

Speedway #5173, 3388 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found unclean.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.



MCL Cafeteria, 3 Meadows Lane-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed roaches in the dish area on walls around tubing, and on top of dishwasher.



Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Ctr-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with black debris.



TeePee Tavern, 1651 S 25th St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed gnats behind bar around soda gun and beer tap lines.



Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with debris.



Sycamore Manor, 222 S 25th St-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with pink debris.

Panera Bread Bakery/Café #1088, 5653 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Several baking and bread pans found with burnt on debris and greasy film.

Wing Stop, 2828 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Food debris found in employee hand wash sinks.

Rally’s, 3492 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Several wiping cloth buckets found without sanitizers.

Arby’s, 3670 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in mechanical dishwasher.

Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St-(1 Critical) Observed pink debris in ice chute on fountain machine and ice machine in backroom.

Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Half sheet pans used for baked potatoes found with burnt debris.

Establishments with only non-critical violations

Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E Wabash Ave-(2 Non-Critical)

Show-Me’s, 2324 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)

The Pit Stop, 6321 N Clinton St-(1 Non-Critical)

Meijer Store #285, 5600 E New Margaret Dr-(1 Non-Critical)

Fox’s Grocery Inc, 6869 N Clinton St-(1 Non-Critical)

Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S 25th St-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations