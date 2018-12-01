Clear
Cochran Cabin rebuild

A historic cabin that was destroyed in a fire is getting rebuilt.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Staff report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Efforts are continuing to rebuild Cochran Cabin.

Most of the cabin was lost in a fire, but Vigo County park staff and many volunteers were able to salvage parts of the original structure like the chimney and foundation.

Parts of the Plummer cabin in Greene County were donated and logs from the Gillin family were used to create what will now be called the Cochran-Plummer cabin.

The people who have worked on the rebuild say the finished product is a historic structure they hope will educate families for many years to come.

