Cocaine, stolen lawnmowers, and a chase: Police in Knox County bust man they say he fled from traffic stop

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man was arrested in Knox County after police he led them on a chase while he had cocaine in his system.

It happened just before midnight on Thursday.

That is when Indiana State Police said they received information about a man in a stolen truck, pulling a trailer with two stolen lawnmowers driving north on US 41. The truck and mowers were reported stolen in Kentucky.

A state trooper tried to pull the truck over but said the driver, later identified a Ray Miller,31, of Lake Station, Indiana, refused to stop.

A short time later, police said Miller crashed the truck on US 41 and Willow Street in Knox County.

Miller allegedly bailed from the truck after the crash. Police used K9s to find Miller hiding behind a building on Old Decker Road.

Miller was taken to the hospital, where police said he had cocaine in his system.

He was charged with: