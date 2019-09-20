Coca-Cola Festival: Celebrating the birthplace of the cola bottle

Clear

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Coca-Cola bottle is known all around the world... but did you know that the design of the bottle was created right here in Terre Haute?

Saturday morning a festival will be held downtown, to celebrate Terre Haute as the birthplace for the contour bottle!

The festival will focus on celebrating the unique design while shedding light on important pieces of history.

These are some important details you should know before heading out to the event:

• It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.
• Admission is free!
• It will be held on the 900 blocks of Wabash.
• Memorabilia will be available for purchase.
• There will be a live band, beer garden, and more!

Development Director of the Vigo County Historical Museum, Susan Tingley, told us that she hopes people leave the festival feeling proud of the hometown innovation.

"Be proud of Terre Haute because we have a lot to be proud of and this is just one piece of it that we can celebrate," Tingley said. "For those who are visiting our community we hope that they recognize that the people who live here are very proud of the innovation that came from designing the coke bottle and we hope they come and tell other people to come and visit Terre Haute."

