SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Coats for Kids project will provide over 270 kids in Sullivan County with new coats, gloves, and hats.

This was made possible through help from the community.

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility employees donated over 80 coats.

The winter clothing items will be distributed to kids this weekend.

You can still donate at the Sullivan County Library. You can also lend a hand by donating to the Sullivan County Salvation Army.