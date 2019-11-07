Coal City man arrested for impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a Clay County woman over

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Coal City man is facing charges after he was accused of impersonating a police officer.

Police say John Warren, Jr. pulled over a Clay City woman in Clay County back in late August.

He was reportedly driving a black car equipped with red and blue lights. Police say the woman started questioning Warren about a uniform, badge, and an I.D.

Warren told the woman he left those items at home. She reportedly drove away and called 9-1-1.

During the investigation, police say Warren told them he was a retired Marion County Sheriff's Deputy, with Dekalb County, and a constable.

Police told us they were not able to find any records that Warren has ever been an officer anywhere.

On Thursday, Warren was arrested in Indianapolis and booked into the Clay County Jail.

Warren reportedly lived in Owen County but also had a place in Indianapolis.

Several items of 'police-type' equipment were also seized.