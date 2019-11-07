Clear

Coal City man arrested for impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a Clay County woman over

The suspect tried to pull a woman over without a badge, uniform, or ID.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 4:15 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Coal City man is facing charges after he was accused of impersonating a police officer.

Police say John Warren, Jr. pulled over a Clay City woman in Clay County back in late August.

He was reportedly driving a black car equipped with red and blue lights. Police say the woman started questioning Warren about a uniform, badge, and an I.D.

Warren told the woman he left those items at home. She reportedly drove away and called 9-1-1.

During the investigation, police say Warren told them he was a retired Marion County Sheriff's Deputy, with Dekalb County, and a constable.

Police told us they were not able to find any records that Warren has ever been an officer anywhere.

On Thursday, Warren was arrested in Indianapolis and booked into the Clay County Jail.

Warren reportedly lived in Owen County but also had a place in Indianapolis.

Several items of 'police-type' equipment were also seized.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Showers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman student design projects

Image

Terre Haute announces a pair of street closings

Image

35 percent of registered voters in Vigo County voted on Tuesday, but election officials believe that

Image

Coal City man arrested for impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a Clay Coun

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Operation Vanguard: Bringing awareness to homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

How to diagnosis a concussion

Image

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?